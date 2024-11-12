Supreme Court Ruling Is Triumph For Ghana’s Constitution- Afenyo-Markin

Majority Leader, Alexander Afenyo-Markin, has hailed the Supreme Court’s landmark ruling on parliamentary seats as a victory for the country’s constitutional democracy.

The Court’s decision, delivered by a majority of 5-2, clarifies that the Speaker of Parliament lacks the power to unilaterally declare seats vacant.

Controversy

The dispute began when Speaker Alban Bagbin declared four parliamentary seats vacant, citing the MPs’ filing to contest as independent candidates.

Afenyo-Markin contested the decision, arguing it was unconstitutional and aimed at undermining the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) majority.

The Ruling’s Impact

The Supreme Court’s verdict affects four prominent MPs: Cynthia Mamle Morrison (NPP, Agona West), Peter Yaw Kwakye-Ackah (NDC, Amenfi Central), Kwadjo Asante (NPP, Suhum), and Andrew Asiamah Amoako (Independent, Fomena).

The decision affirms their current standing as legitimate members of the 8th Parliament.

Afenyo-Markin’s Reaction

In a statement, the Majority Leader, Alexander Afenyo-Markin emphasized that the ruling is not a victory for one side or a defeat for another, but rather a triumph for Ghana’s constitutional democracy.

He extended a hand of friendship to colleagues across the political divide, urging them to redirect their energies toward serving the people of Ghana.

The Majority Leader also reaffirmed his respect for the Speaker’s office and distinguished service to the nation.

Afenyo-Markin called on all members of Parliament to view this moment as an opportunity for renewal, approaching their duties with fresh vigor and determination to work together in the spirit of constructive dialogue and mutual respect.

The Supreme Court’s landmark ruling marks a significant milestone in Ghana’s parliamentary history, reaffirming the Constitution’s supremacy.

However, ahead of the upcoming December 7 general elections, Afenyo-Markin’s call for unity and cooperation among MPs.

