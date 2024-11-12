NACOC Destroys 150,000kg Of Narcotics

In a significant blow to drug trafficking networks, Ghana’s Narcotics Control Commission (NACOC) has destroyed over 150,000 kilograms of illicit drugs seized between 2021 and 2024.

The destroyed substances included Cannabis, Heroin, Speedball, Cocaine, Meth, MDMA, and Codeine.

Background

Ghana has long struggled with drug trafficking, with NACOC playing a crucial role in combating this menace.

The Commission’s efforts have led to significant seizures and dismantling of trafficking networks.

NACOC’s Director-General Speaks

Dr. Kenneth Adu-Amanfoh, NACOC Director General emphasized that destroying narcotic drugs is essential to protecting citizens and preventing suicidal instincts.

He noted that each kilogram of seized substances represents lives potentially destroyed, families disrupted, and communities destabilized.

A Balanced Approach

Dr. Adu-Amanfoh stressed that enforcement and interdiction alone cannot address drug abuse.

Prevention, education, and rehabilitation are essential pillars in the broader strategy to combat drug abuse.

Ghana’s Progress

Ghana has made substantial strides in dismantling drug trafficking networks, disrupting supply chains, and safeguarding communities.

NACOC’s Governing Board is enhancing cross-border cooperation and collaboration to bolster enforcement capabilities and strengthen national policies.

Commitment to the Fight

Dr. Adu-Amanfoh pledged NACOC’s commitment to working alongside international, regional, and local partners to combat drug trafficking.

BY Daniel Bampoe