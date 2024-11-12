Akua Donkor’s GFP To Endorse Another Party For December Elections

Roman Fada

The Ghana Freedom Party (GFP) has announced plans to throw its weight behind another party in the upcoming December polls, following the disqualification of its replacement flagbearer, Philip Appiah Kubi, by the Electoral Commission (EC).

This decision comes after the EC found significant errors and illegalities on Kubi’s nomination form, which the GFP was unable to rectify within the given 10-day window.

Disqualification

EC Chairperson Jean Mensa explained that despite the GFP’s efforts to address the issues, some irregularities remained unacceptable, leading to Kubi’s disqualification from the presidential race.

This development has prompted the GFP’s National Organiser, Richard Botchway, to reveal that the party’s national executives will convene to decide which candidate or party to support.

GFP’s Next Steps

According to Botchway, “all the political parties are aware that nobody is going to contest for the GFP in the upcoming election… We have all made the decision that in the next election we will make a good structure and get another flagbearer”.

The GFP is essentially hitting the reset button, focusing on rebuilding and strengthening its party for future elections.

Rebuilding and Unity

He emphasized that the GFP does not have a divided front, highlighting the party’s history with Madam Akua Donkor, its original flagbearer, dating back to 2012 and 2016.

The GFP’s General Secretary’s previous statements, which suggested otherwise, have been dismissed as untrue.

-BY Daniel Bampoe