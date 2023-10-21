Abena Kyei Boakye Honored At 2023 3G Award In USA

Abena Kyei Boakye displaying her award

Renowned TV presenter, Abena Kyei Boakye, was the proud recipient of the Excellence in Broadcast Journalism award at the 2023 3G Awards, a notable event held in the United States on Saturday, October 7.

The award was bestowed upon her in recognition of her unwavering patriotism and exceptional contributions to her country, Ghana, as a dedicated broadcast journalist.

After the ceremony, Abena Kyei Boakye expressed her gratitude in an Instagram post, saying, “GOD!!!! the Banku seller’s daughter is here to say thank you.

From Bomaa in the Tano North District, Ahafo Region, to New York City, United States of America, to receive an Award, heeey!!!! This can only be God. Family, please help me thank God.”

The 3G Awards, in its 12th edition, took place at the Fordham United Methodist Church (FUMC) Banquet Hall in Bronx, New York. 3G stands for God, Global & Giving, embodying the spirit of triple Gs.

Launched in 2009, the event celebrates “A Night of Heroes,” paying tribute to the selfless contributions and unwavering dedication of unsung heroes and trailblazers within the Ghanaian, African, and global communities.

Last year’s 11th edition garnered widespread attention and featured notable figures such as Joyce Akumaa Dongotey-Padi (Akumaa Mama Zimbi), boxing champion Isaac Dogbe, and numerous others. Over the past 12 years, the 3G Awards have been a consistent platform for recognizing the achievements and sacrifices of remarkable individuals.

Past honorees have included distinguished figures like Honorable Kennedy Agyapong, Abraham Attah, Azuma Nelson, Asamoah Gyan, and many others.