Abena Osei Asare Donates Medical Equipment

The Deputy Minister of Finance, also the Member of Parliament for Atiwa East in the Eastern Region, Abena Osei Asare has indicated her commitment to support development projects in the area.

This follows a donation of medical equipment to two health facilities within her constituency during the inauguration of two CHPS compounds at Ahankrasu and Akyem Mampong last Saturday.

Addressing the Durbar of Chiefs, Opinion Leaders, and Community Members, she showed appreciation to the President for revamping health care facilities across the country to improve health care delivery and achieve universal health coverage targets in the country.

The Atiwa East MP further entreated the health directorate and health staff that would be posted there to ensure good maintenance culture and excellent customer care services.

Receiving the medical equipment, the District Director of health services in Atiwa East, Vida Aful thanked the Deputy Minister of Finance for always being there for them and making health care very accessible to the doorstep of the people within the district.

“This equipment has indeed come at the right time when it is needed most. God bless you obaatanpa for always being there for us and making health care accessible” she indicated.

FROM Daniel Bampoe, Anyinam