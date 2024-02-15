Abena Osei-Asare Hits Road For Bawumia

Abena Osei-Asare

The Deputy Minister of Finance, Abena Osei-Asare, has begun campaigning for the election of Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia as the next president.

According to her, the 2024 flagbearer of NPP, Dr. Bawumia, has a proven track record and a vision to transform Ghana.

Speaking at the Thanksgiving Service at Anyinam Victory Presby Church on Sunday, in her constituency, Atiwa East legislator said Dr. Bawumia has promised to continue all the good policies initiated and implemented by the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo government, pointing especially at the free SHS.

She added that the many infrastructural projects commenced by the Akufo-Addo government shall be continued and completed under Dr. Bawumia, while other life-changing social intervention policies initiated shall also be protected to bring relief to the citizenry.

Speaking on the achievements of the flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party, Ms. Osei-Asare said Dr. Bawumia has discharged the duties imposed on him as Vice President creditably.

Dr. Bawumia as Vice President, she said, superintended over the digitalisation of the country resulting in a “No Guarantor system for student loan applications,” the introduction of a medical drone delivery system, digitising the operations of the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA), helping to reduce fraudulent claims, and eliminating bottlenecks associated with the enrollment and renewal of National Health Insurance membership, thus increasing access to health care by those who need the services most among other feats.

She indicated that the vision of Dr. Bawumia that has made life comfortable for Ghanaians would be brought to bear under his presidency, to transform Ghana.

BY Daniel Bampoe