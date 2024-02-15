Gambo Meets Snoop Dogg In Los Angeles

From R-L: Michael Harris, Snoop Dogg , Gambo and Terry Williams

Award-winning Ghanaian Afrobeats artiste and rapper, Bashir Annan, known in showbiz as Gambo, continues to expand his so far glittering music career internationally, building valuable connections with top brass in the American music industry.

After previously holding meetings with legendary American icons such as Jermaine Dupri, Timberland and Jim Jones, who is confirmed to be on the remix of Gambo’s hit record ‘Drip’, along with other music executives, Gambo recently had a fruitful networking session with US rap icon, actor and entrepreneur, Snoop Dogg, who is known in private life as Calvin Cordozar Broadus Jr.

The meeting between Gambo, the Vodafone Ghana Music Award-winning rapper and the legendary Snoop Dogg took place in Los Angeles, California on the sidelines of the African pre-Grammy Awards Global Affairs event.

The Global Affairs is an event originated by the CEO of All We Do Is Work, Mr. Terry Williams and presented by Godfather Entertainment with CEO Michael Harris, the co-founder of Death Row Records.

During the meeting, Gambo, the ‘Cut Soap’ crooner briefed Snoop Dogg about his upcoming musical album which he is currently recording in the United States.

Gambo has been in the US for weeks, busy working on his first full studio album after the release of his ‘New Era’ Extended Play (EP) which featured hit songs such as ‘Drip’, ‘Beautiful’ and ‘Settle’.

Snoop Dogg was impressed by the hard work Gambo has been putting into his music career, encouraging the ‘Settle’ singer to keep pushing and going beyond the limits.

The founder of Doggy Style Records and owner of Death Row Records, Snoop Dogg, revealed plans of visiting Ghana soon.

Gambo has over the past few months been collaborating with his fellow African musicians, including Nigeria’s Goya Menor on his song ‘Cut Soap.’

He also featured another Nigerian artiste, Lade on his hit single, ‘Nobody’.