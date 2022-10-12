Abiana Promises ‘Fireworks’ At Zen Gardens

Sensational vocalist Eldah Dickson known by her stage name Abiana is set to rock Zen Gardens with her concert dubbed: Abiana Live.

The event is scheduled for October 15, 2022, at Zen Gardens in Labone at 8 pm.

The Shika hitmaker will dish out some amazing songs from her repertoire including Adun Lei, Amen, Bo nor ni and the current favourite of many Shika.

Abiana’s live concert will be a night of eclectic music and show-stopping performances from Ghana’s finest Vocalist Abiana.

The Concert is collaboration between Zen Gardens and Masterline Services.

The night will also feature some great musicians from Abiana’s group of friends in the industry.

Patrons should expect electrifying performances from Epixode, Kwaku Darlington and instrumentalist Dela Botri.

The Hyskuul band will be on hand to deliver some live band music.

The rate at the gate will be a cool GHC50. Patrons can’t afford to miss this great concert.