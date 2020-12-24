 Abigail Koryoe Launches Album On Saturday

Abigail Koryoe

Abigail Koryoe, gospel artiste, songwriter and founder and leader of Abigail Koryoe Ministries, will launch her maiden gospel album titled Mebo Wo Din on Saturday, December 26 at the Presbyterian Church of Ghana (PCG), Nativity Congregation, La, in Accra.

The 20-track CD album is made up of praise and worship songs and almost all the songs have danceable beats, making the album a rich one.

It has good inspirational songs such as Mebo Wo Din, Aseda, Agbadza among others.

The launch, which will bring together families, individuals and lovers of gospel artistes, will also witness performances from some of the well known gospel artistes such as Saviour Tunyo among others.

At the launch, Abigail Koryoe will perform all the songs on the new album one after the other to entertain fans who have missed her for a long time.

The songs on the album have a combination of both traditional and contemporary musical instruments fused with good rhythms.

The vision of the gospel artiste is to preach the gospel through her songs and to lead the lost souls with her songs towards the path of righteousness.

The artiste announced that the album would also be launched at the PCG, Saint Paul Congregation, Atua-Odumasi Krobo on January 30, 2021.

There will be a lot of surprises, including giving out copies of CDs to all fans who will grace the occasion.

Abigail Koryoe mentioned that the lyrics of the album are inspiring and well-arranged enough to educate people about the teachings of Christ.

She said the album launch would also offer her fans an opportunity to enjoy the songs which she would perform to the admiration of all.

Abigail, whose vision is to become one of the best Ghanaian gospel artistes and also an influential artiste in the new generation of music, wants to make a difference in the lives of youth she meets.

Her songs always talk about the faithfulness of God and the reason why we should give thanks to Him as long as we live on this earth.

By George Clifford Owusu