Abigail Wins Talented Kidz Season 14

Abigail

Seven-year-old hearing-impaired Abigail Adjiri beat stiff competition from six other contestants to win the ultimate title of Talented Kidz Season 14.

The 14th season of the popular Ghanaian talent show came to an end at the Accra International Conference Centre after weeks of electrifying performances from gifted contestants all over the country.

Despite her hearing impairment, young Abigail sealed the perfect victory with her performance at the grand finale that wowed the judges, audience and viewers at home.

Her exceptional talent, week after week, earned her the admiration of viewers.

Abigail, a pupil of the Vitnaya Academy in Prampram, did not allow her disability to hinder her dreams as she was determined to succeed against all odds.

After being announced winner to thunderous applause and roars from the audience, Abigail took to the stage once again with victorious dance moves that have since gone viral.

Throughout the competition, Abigail showcased her incredible talent by performing a variety of dance repertoire, from traditional Ghanaian music to popular international hits, and always managed to connect with the audience.

People on social media took to the internet to congratulate Abigail on her well-deserved win and praised her for the hard work, passion and energy she put into her craft, describing her as “a true inspiration to young people everywhere.”

A user wrote, “I really love her and her performances!!! It’s jaw-dropping.”

Abigail’s victory has also sent a powerful message about inclusion and celebrating diversity, with the audience heaping praises on the producers of the show.