Ablekuma North PCs Put Up ‘Thank You’ Billboards Despite Election Uncertainty

TWO PARLIAMENTARY candidates in Ablekuma North Constituency, Ewurabena Aubynn, of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and Nana Akua Afriyie, of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) have both put up billboards thanking their constituents, despite neither being declared the winner of the 2024 parliamentary election.

This unusual move comes after the Electoral Commission initially declared the results for Ablekuma North invalid due to procedural violations. The Supreme Court later annulled the re-collated results, leaving the constituency without a declared winner.

The billboard has sparked interest, with some seeing it as a sign of the ongoing heightened tensions over the election results. Residents of Ablekuma North have called for a re-election to resolve the ongoing parliamentary standoff.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with GhanaWeb TV on January 27, 2025, several residents expressed their concerns and the need for a re-election.

“They need to do a re-election because the way things are going is very bad. For me, | want a reelection so that things will be clear for the person,’ one resident stated.

Another echoed a similar sentiment, emphasizing the need for fairness and transparency.

“We have to do a re-election because of the ongoing chaos. People will monitor the election, and there will be peace,” another resident added.

It was earlier reported that Nana Akua Owusu Afriyie retained the NPP’s parliamentary seat in the parliamentary elections with a 414-vote difference.

According to data collated from all the 281 polling stations in the Ablekuma North Constituency, Akua Afriyie of the NPP polled 34,613 votes to beat her main contender, Ewurabena Aubynn who polled 34,199 votes.

Earlier, the NDC parliamentary candidate for Ablekuma North, Ewurabyna Aubynn was first declared MP-elect for the area following a stand-off at the Greater Accra Regional Collation Centre.

The declaration was made on December 10, 2024, after 219 results out of the 281 polling stations were collated.

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke