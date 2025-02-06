TikTok Influencer Advocates Against Teenage Pregnancy

Blessing Adoma

TikTok influencer Blessing Adoma is charting a unique path for herself by using social media to speak to her over 2 million followers about the dangers of teenage pregnancy.

Her humorous yet educational videos on TikTok are creatively crafted to communicate with her audience without relying on the usual pep talk style of most educational content.

Recently, Blessing Adoma stated that it is her passion to use her influence to help society.

As a student at Wesley Girls High School in Kumasi, Blessing Adoma is surrounded by many girls and, therefore, understands the challenges as well as the aspirations of this vibrant group.

According to her, it is crucial that these young girls continuously hear about the dangers of teenage pregnancy and the importance of education from their peers, not just from their teachers.

“For teenagers, becoming a parent at a young age often results in disrupted education, limiting their future career opportunities.

It can also lead to emotional and psychological stress, as they may not be prepared for the responsibilities of parenthood.

Educating my peers about these issues can empower them to make informed choices about their futures,” she said.

Blessing Adoma explores the world of young women and their fantasies about romance, as well as the associated risks such as teenage pregnancy, sexual harassment, exaggerated parental control, and rejection.

She also creatively critiques the self-destructive nature of certain harmful behaviours that may seem attractive to her peer group, such as smoking weed, among others.