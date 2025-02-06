Fameye Eyes Feature With Lil Wayne Or J. Cole

Fameye and Lil Wayne

Musician Fameye has revealed his intention to collaborate with a major international artist for the highly anticipated remix of his hit song, “Very Soon.”

He shared this on the Delay Show indicating his excitement about featuring either American rappers Lil Wayne or J. Cole on the remix.

“I’m working on featuring a Nigerian or American rapper on the ‘Very Soon’ remix. The American rappers I’m interested in are Lil Wayne and J. Cole. As for Nigerian artists, it would be Davido or Asake,” Fameye explained. “When I mentioned that I resonated with Asake, some social media users came for me, but I felt their comments were unnecessary, so I didn’t take them seriously.”

The original track, “Very Soon,” released in late 2024, has already captured widespread attention, with its music video amassing over 2.4 million views on YouTube.

Fans are eagerly awaiting the remix, with many hopeful for a collaboration between the Ghanaian artist and one of the global music icons he’s eyeing.

By Francis Addo