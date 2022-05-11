Ablekuma Residents Welcome Mobile Transformer

Emmanuel Ankrah, Accra West Regional Engineer, ECG

THE ELECTRICITY Company of Ghana (ECG) has installed a mobile power transformer [substation] at its Ablekuma District Office in the Greater Accra Region to help address the long existing challenges relating to power supply in the district and its environs.

The move is, however, a temporal measure in finding a permanent solution to the power supply challenges experienced by residents in the affected areas.

The newly-installed transformer has a capacity of 20/26 MVA 33/11Kv, and is expected to relieve the existing overloaded feeders at Joma [11Kv] and Ablekuma [11Kv] which often led to frequent power outages in the affected communities.

The device would service communities including Pentecost Junction, Agape Township, Agape Top, Agape Down, Joma, Ablekuma Township, Afuaman, Oduman, and environs.

Speaking to journalists after a brief inspection of the facility on Monday, Emmanuel Ankrah, Accra West Regional Engineer, ECG, indicated that the facility, which cost about GH¢450 million, would improve system reliability and quality in power supply to the beneficiary communities, while also increasing revenue.

According to him, plans were far advanced to set up a permanent primary power station for the areas; however, they faced “serious” land challenges.

He, therefore, urged traditional authorities and all stakeholders to collaborate with the ECG when they come seeking for spaces to set up power distribution facilities as it would be in the best interest of those communities.

Speaking on the safety of the device, Mr. Ankrah debunked the long-held myth that such devices emitted radiations, saying, “There will be no radiations.”

BY Nii Adjei Mensahfio