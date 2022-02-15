Abronye Locked Up, Faces 2 Charges Over Mahama Coup Plot Allegation

Kwame Baffoe, popularly known as Abronye DC

The Bono Regional Chairman of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kwame Baffoe, popularly known as Abronye DC has formally been charged with two counts by the Accra Regional Police Command pending court.

He has been charged with Publication of false news and Offensive conduct conducive to breach of peace.

A statement from the police confirmed that the NPP member complied with the invitation extended to him by the police by reporting himself at the Accra Regional Police Command.

Preliminary investigation according to the police, established that Abronye DC claims against the former President John Dramani Mahama are untrue and likely to occasion breach of the peace.

“In view of this, he has been arrested and charged on two counts of Publication of false News and Offensive conduct conducive of breach of the peace.

“He has been detained and would be arraigned before court tomorrow Wednesday 16th February 2022,” a statement signed Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Juliana Obeng, spokeswoman for the Accra Regional Police Command.

The police therefore advised the public to be circumspect with their utterances and pronouncements since anyone who falls foul of the law will not be spared.

Abronye DC was invited by the police for questioning over allegations he made against former President John Dramani Mahama of planning to stage a coup.

He was said to have arrived at the Accra Regional Police Command at about 1pm where his statement was taken.

Few minutes later, the NPP stalwart was put behind bars by the police to appear before court tomorrow.

