Absa, Seso Global, T.A. Braithwaite Partner To Expand Mortgages

Kweku Essien, Charles Addo

Absa Bank Ghana has partnered with Seso Global, a leading digital property marketplace, and T.A. Braithwaite, a specialist insurance brokerage firm, to expand access to mortgages for Ghanaians living and working abroad.

The partnership responds to longstanding challenges faced by the Ghanaian diaspora, including limited access to reliable mortgage products, difficulty in navigating property purchases from abroad, and concerns around investment security.

By combining Absa’s robust banking infrastructure, Seso Global’s proptech capabilities, and T.A. Braithwaite’s risk management expertise, the collaboration offers a secure and simplified pathway to property ownership in Ghana.

Through this initiative, eligible applicants may access mortgage financing of up to GH¢5,000,000 or 80 percent of a property’s value, and in some cases more, depending on income and credit assessments.

Charles Addo, Retail Banking Director at Absa Bank Ghana LTD, said, “We have spent years listening to Ghanaians abroad. For many, owning a home in Ghana is a deeply personal goal, but access, trust and process hurdles often stand in the way. Through this partnership, we are offering mortgages and a comprehensive range of financial services to support that journey.”

To support this commitment, Absa Bank Ghana has established a 24-hour helpdesk with a dedicated contact line, ensuring that diaspora clients receive prompt assistance regardless of their time zone.

Beyond mortgages, the bank offers a wide range of financial services tailored to the needs of customers living overseas. These include flexible current and savings accounts, fixed deposit investment options with competitive and negotiable rates, and insurance plans that support dependents education and funeral needs.

Kweku Essien, Co-Chief Executive Officer at Seso Global, added, “Seso’s digital property marketplace enables customers to easily source, purchase and finance vetted real estate in Ghana in an efficient manner. The Ghana real estate market has seen significant growth in the past years since the Year of Return with Ghanaians coming home to purchase real estate. This partnership is a game changer that will accelerate Ghana’s real estate industry’s growth.”

Des Braithwaite, Director Africa Diaspora Business at T.A. Braithwaite, commented, ‘‘The Ghanaian diaspora is thriving in several countries. With a stable polity there is a desire for Ghanaians to procure properties for holiday or retirement, in their home country. T.A. Braithwaite and our network partners, in our origination jurisdictions, provides a seamless end to end Mortgage origination, Mortgage protection insurance and Approval process on the Diaspora Connect App. Our processes meet the financial services and data regulatory compliance in the countries of origin.’’

By integrating digital property listings, secure financing and comprehensive insurance cover, the partnership seeks to support every stage of the diaspora investment process, from selection to purchase to protection. Verified listings, simplified application processes and remote transaction monitoring reduce the need for frequent travel and mitigate the risk of fraud.

By Samuel Boadi