Who Wins MTN Heroes Of Change?

Ten remarkable individuals are competing for the coveted title of the 2025 MTN Heroes of Change, an initiative aimed at showcasing a variety of impactful projects that are transforming lives across Ghana.

This year’s contestants include: Dr. Angela Dwamena: A gender activist and Executive Director of the Ark Foundation Ghana, nominated in the Economic Empowerment category.

Judith Kokui Azumah: Founder of the Restored and Renewed Centre, Ghana’s first all-female rehabilitation facility, Judith is a champion in the Health category, addressing the urgent need for addiction treatment among women.

Reachel Adjaottor Adom: As the founder of the Challenged Children Foundation, she provides vital support to children with disabilities, offering them shelter, education, and care in the Education category.

Gideon Hopeson Zege: A beekeeper and social entrepreneur revolutionising honey production in Ghana, nominated under Economic Empowerment.

Linda Donkor: An HIV advocate and Data Manager, Linda founded the Auntie Linda Foundation, which offers support, education, and a safe space for those affected by HIV.

Other nominees include Emmanuel Sallah, Mrs. Richeal Adom, Yaw Rockson Adangabey, Martha Opoku Agyemang, and Valeria Adzatia.

The ultimate Hero of Change for Season Seven will be awarded a cash prize of GH₵100,000 to support their work, while the three category winners will each receive GH₵50,000. Finalists will also be honored with cash prizes and citations, and nominators whose nominees make it to the top 10 will receive GH₵5,000.

The grand event is scheduled for Friday, May 30th, at the Labadi Beach Hotel in Accra.

In a statement earlier this year, Adwoa Afriyie Wiafe, Chief Corporate Services and Sustainability Officer at MTN Ghana, emphasized the significance of the initiative, “The MTN Heroes of Change initiative celebrates extraordinary individuals who are making a remarkable difference within their communities. These are everyday heroes who often go unnoticed, dedicating themselves to improving the lives of others.”

She further noted that through this project, MTN Ghana aims to highlight these inspiring efforts and encourage others to engage in impactful actions that address community challenges through innovative solutions.

Season Seven of Heroes of Change was launched in September 2024. By the close of entries on October 18, 2024, over 2,000 applications had been received from individuals and institutions. Since its inception in 2007, the MTN Ghana Foundation has implemented over 178 major projects in Education, Health, and Economic sectors.

