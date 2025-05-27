Agriculture Minister To Attend Canada-Ghana Agribusiness Summit

Eric Opoku

Global Entrepreneurship Network-Ghana and Voazok Agritours-Canada have announced that the Minister of Agriculture, Eric Opoku, will be attending the upcoming Canada-Ghana Agribusiness Summit.

The summit, scheduled to take place from July 14-15, 2025, at Innovation Place, Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada, aims to create a dynamic platform for collaboration, innovation, and sustainable development within the agribusiness sectors of Canada and Ghana.

It will bring together leaders, policymakers, investors, researchers, and entrepreneurs to exchange ideas, foster partnerships, and explore cutting-edge opportunities that drive economic transformation and food security.

It also aims to foster deeper collaboration, knowledge sharing, and business partnerships between key agribusiness stakeholders in Canada and Ghana.

The Minister’s participation underscores Ghana’s strong commitment to advancing sustainable agriculture and agribusiness development through international cooperation and investment.

During the summit, the Minister will engage with Canadian policymakers, agribusiness leaders, investors, and development organisations to explore strategic opportunities in technology transfer, agricultural trade, investment, and innovation.

Speaking ahead of the summit, Mr. Opoku noted, “This summit presents a timely opportunity to strengthen Ghana’s partnership with Canada in promoting modern and inclusive agribusiness.

Our participation marks a significant step towards realizing the government’s vision for agricultural transformation, which aims to create sustainable jobs and drive economic growth in Ghana. By leveraging the potential of agribusiness, we can stimulate economic growth, enhance food security, and alleviate poverty, ultimately fostering a more prosperous future for both our nations through enhanced trade and collaboration in the agriculture sector.”

