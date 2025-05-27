Nana Kwasi Gyan-Apenteng Is Dead

Renowned Journalist and media trainer Nana Kwasi Gyan-Apenteng is reported dead after months of ill health, aged 74.

A close friend and colleague, Prof. Kwame Karikari, who confirmed his death which occurred on Monday May 26 to MyJoyOnline, said he died in London where he was seeking treatment since February, 2025.

The late Nana Gyan-Apenteng, who was a former editor and columnist of The Mirror weekly newspaper, was the Apagyahene of Tafo Eti in the Eastern Region and was also the Deputy editor of the erstwhile London-based West Africa magazine in the late 1980s and early 1990s.

Returning to Ghana in the 1990s, Mr. Gyan-Apenteng worked with the Third World Network as head of the non-governmental organisation’s communication unit and editor of its monthly magazine, Africa Agenda.

He was a graduate of Apam Secondary School, Okuapeman secondary school, University of Ghana, Legon and served as a communication consultant for several organisations including MTN, some UN agencies, the Media Foundation for West Africa, and STAR Ghana among others.

He was a member and chairman of the National Media Commission from 2013 to 2018. He also served as president of the Ghana Association of Writers.

Nana Kwesi Gyan Apenteng, was survived by six children.

By Ebenezer K. Amponsah