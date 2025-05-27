Van Vicker Reacts To Zubby Michael’s On-Set Kick

Actor Van Vicker has spoken out following reports that Nollywood actor Godwin Nnadiekwe was hospitalised after an unscripted kick from Zubby Michael during a film shoot — a move that allegedly left Nnadiekwe with internal injuries.

In an Instagram post, Van Vicker described the incident as “extremely disquieting,” while stressing the urgent need for rehearsals and safety precautions during action scenes in African film productions.

“Scenes that have potential contact or actual contact should be rehearsed,” he wrote. “Especially in our film setting where there is no insurance, no body doubles, no stunt actors, and where real props are often used.”

Van Vicker acknowledged that some filmmakers believe rehearsals can take away from spontaneous performances. However, he firmly argued that actor safety must come first, especially in an industry with limited protective measures.

“Acting in action scenes or violent scenes can be precarious,” he added. “Great acting is when you know what to expect because you’ve read the script, received direction, and yet still make it look real.”

He emphasised that rehearsal and planning are key indicators that a production team takes safety seriously, and warned against sacrificing safety for the sake of performance or time constraints.

Calling the incident a ‘red flag,’ Van Vicker urged industry leaders, the media, and fans to take such cases seriously and push for better standards.

“Our industry’s growth isn’t just about sound, acting, or picture quality. The well-being of our actors is just as important.”

He ended his post with a strong show of support for African cinema and its talents, stating, “Long live African films. Long live actors. God bless us all.”