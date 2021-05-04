Absentee Juror Holds JB ‘Killers’ Trial To Ransom

Daniel Asiedu and Vincent Bosso

An Accra High Court has been forced to adjourn the case of the two persons standing trial for the murder of the late Abuakwa North MP, JB Danquah-Adu, due to the absence of a member of the jury.

Daniel Asiedu aka Sexy Don Don is before the court with charge of murder while Vincent Bosso has been charged with conspiracy to commit robbery.

The case was scheduled for 10am today for the prosecution to call its second witness to testify.

But when the case was called, the foreman of the jury rose and informed the court presided over by Justice Lydia Osei Marfo that two of the jurors were caught up in other courts.

The judge who was not impressed with the development asked the Foreman to go and bring them.

He was able to get one but the other was still sitting in a different case.

The court had to stand the case down for a while hoping the juror would appear before the court.

As at 11:30am the juror was still not present thereby forcing the court to adjourn the matter to May 6, 2021.

Meanwhile, the presiding judge has admonished the jury and lawyers in the case to follow the case management plans devised by the court.

“The jury, for that matter the counsel in this case should take note that once we complete our case completion plan form we are all bound thereby. There should be no such incident repeating itself”, Justice Marfo said.

BY Gibril Abdul Razak