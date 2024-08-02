Abu Jinapor, Yagbonwura Smoke Peace Pipe

Samuel Abu Jinapor

The dispute between the Overlord of the Gonja Kingdom, Yagbonwura Bii-unto Jewu Soale I, and the Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Samuel Abu Jinapor, from entering any palace in the Gonjaland has been settled as the Chief lifts the ban on the Minister.

This follows a reconciliatory visit to the Yagbonwura on Thursday, August 1, 2024, where Jinapor, accompanied by government officials, explained his position to the King.

The initial report last month suggested that the Yagbonwura placed a ban on Samuel Jinapor, who is also the Member of Parliament for Damongo, from entering the Jakpa Palace and other palaces within the Kingdom.

The directive was also extended to chiefs in Gonjaland, instructing them not to grant audience to any group that included the Minister.

However, the actions by Jinapor were deemed reprehensible by the chiefs and people of Gonjaland, such as his alleged refusal to facilitate the transfer of certain officials from the Gonja Traditional Council and the Savannah Regional House of Chiefs.

Additionally, the Minister was accused of interfering in matters related to the Damongo Skin and refusing to release individuals arrested in the Savannah Region.

In response to these allegations, the Minister, Samuel Jinapor issued a statement expressing his high regard for the chieftaincy institution, the Yagbonwura, and all other chiefs.

He emphasized his disinterest in Damongo chieftaincy affairs, committing himself to serving the people of Damongo and Ghana at large.

Following these developments, President Akufo-Addo reportedly dispatched a delegation led by the Minister for Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs, Stephen Asamoah Boateng, to resolve the issue.

The delegation included prominent figures such as the Minister for Defence, Dominic Nitiwul, the Savannah Region’s representative on the Council of State, Pkogriwura Adam Zakaria, Savannah Regional Minister, Saeed Muhazu Jibril, and Savannah Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party, Alhaji Iddrisu Sulemana.

After extensive discussions, Jinapor personally visited the Yagbonwura’s palace to clarify his position and reaffirm his respect for the chieftaincy institution.

The Minister reiterated his respect for the Yagbonwura and other chiefs as a prince of Gonjaland.

According to the reports, the Yagbonwura expressed satisfaction, stating, “I have always known the Minister to be a respectful person who would never denigrate the chieftaincy institution nor disrespect me as his grandfather.”

He acknowledged Jinapor’s understanding of Gonja customs and traditions, expressing confidence that the Minister would not engage in disrespectful acts.

“I was genuinely concerned about the reports, which led to some pronouncements aimed at protecting the dignity of the chiefs and people of Gonja,” the Yagbonwura said.

He thanked Jinapor for his humility and commitment to resolving the issues, blessing him as a proud grandson and stating, “You are always welcome to the Jakpa Palace and all other palaces in Gonja.”

Meanwhile, supporters of a claimant to the Damongo skin have urged the Savannah Regional House of Chiefs to deliver its judgment in the long-standing Damongo chieftaincy dispute.

-BY Daniel Bampoe