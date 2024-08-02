We Are Waiting For Your Swearing In On 7th January – Krobo Chiefs Endorse Bawumia

The President of the Eastern Regional House of Chiefs and the Paramount Chief of the Manya Krobo Traditional Council in the Eastern Region, Nene Konor Sakite II, and his Paramouncy have fully endorsed the presidential bid of Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia by pledging to vote for him in the upcoming general elections.

“The chiefs and people of Kroboland will stand firmly behind you come December 2024. We know that times are hard, but we appreciate your efforts to guide us through these difficult times, and for that reason, we pledge our support and we ask the almighty God to lead and guide you. Come January 2025, when you are sworn in as the President, remember that the people of Upper Manya love you,” Nene Sakite said in a speech read on his behalf.

Dr Bawumia on Friday commenced the second phase of his community engagement tour in the Eastern Region by visiting the famous Asesewa Township in the Upper Manya Krobo constituency, where he engaged with the stakeholders.

The Chief of Djadiam and Acting Divisional Chief of Asesewa, Nene Agbonenarh IV, who spoke on behalf of the Paramount Chief of the Klo State, noted that the Upper Manya Krobo constituency has seen significant achievements under the NPP government, notably, the pavement of the Asesewa market, the rehabilitation of the Koforidua to Abuoso road, and the extension of electricity to over 50 communities.

He added that the NPP government has also “Upgraded the Asesewa secondary school infrastructure, facelift of the Asesewa government hospital, the reconstruction of basic school blocks especially Akotokuroguaa, and several achievements, all we can say is to thank the government and appreciate the government efforts leading to the development of the Upper Manya Krobo Constituency”.

He expresses heartfelt gratitude to the NPP government under the leadership of President Akufo-Addo, adding that “We were never left out in government’s initiatives such as free secondary education, the national identification card and the support for individuals living with disabilities”.

He noted, “With these accomplishments alongside your digitization agenda, we have no doubts that the New Patriotic Party needs a successor to continue the Governance of His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo. Your Excellency, looking at your proficiencies from afar, it is clear that your pivotal experience has positioned you well to be the flag bearer of the New Patriotic Party today.

Your Excellency, we congratulate you on your election as the flag bearer of the New Patriotic Party and before you assume office, come January 2025”.

Expressing some of the challenges facing the Constituency, he noted that the water serving Koforidua and its environs is being drilled from the Upper Manya constituency, specifically Poponya Fantem.

“However, not even a single community within the Upper Manya Krobo constituency has benefited from the water project; we, therefore, plead with your office to take the necessary steps to extend the water supply to Asesewa and its environs since potable drinking water is becoming increasingly challenging within the constituency,” he noted.

“Secondly, the rehabilitation of the Kolewa through Anyoboni to Asesewa has come to a halt since 2019. Your Excellency, the deteriorating condition of that road is critically affecting the economic activities of the constituents. Furthermore, several roads leading to Asesewa market are also in a deplorable state,” he added.

He indicated, “Your Excellency, as you are aware, the famous Asesewa market is one of the largest markets in the country, but currently, it is gradually losing its significance due to the deplorable state of the roads. We are therefore appealing to the government to take a critical look at the road network to bolster our economic activities”.

The Chiefs, however, concluded that they would stand firmly behind the NPP government and, come December 2024, vote for Dr Bawumia to become the President of Ghana.

The Presidential Candidate of NPP, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia in his remarks explained his 70-point agenda for Ghana’s accelerated development, which includes “a focus on attaining sustainable macroeconomic stability, the introduction of a new tax system, building a digital economy and making Ghana a digital hub, power sector reform, and maximization of the benefits from natural resources.”

“The rest includes industrialization for jobs, fighting corruption using digitization and a cashless society, development of a credit system for Ghana, increasing collaboration with faith-based organizations, care for the vulnerable and special needs, and additional priorities”, Dr. Bawumia added.

He stated that given the right tools in education, skills, and mindset of possibilities, among others, the Ghanaian has the potential to achieve hitherto unimagined heights.

However, Dr Bawumia, in humility, appealed to the chiefs and the residents to vote for him come 7th December to enable him to transform Ghana.

– BY Daniel Bampoe