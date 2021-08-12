Abu Jones Laid To Rest

The late Jones Abu Alhassan

Seasoned Ghanaian football official, Jones Abu Alhassan, also known as Prof. and Accra Big man, was laid to rest yesterday in Tamale few hours after he was pronounced dead in Abidjan, Cote d’Ivoire. He was 64.

And as tradition demands, Muslim prayers were said before the body was conveyed to the Tamale Regional Cemetery, witnessed by family, football officials and friends.

He died on Tuesday while on official duty as a GFA official with Hasaacas Ladies for the WAFU B Champions League qualifiers.

Having served the beautiful game over four decades, he was part of the GFA delegation to the tournament, that saw Ghana’s female side qualifying for the Champions League final scheduled for Egypt later this year.

Following his demise, tributes have poured in from far and near, and notable among them is that of Kurt Okraku, GFA President who captured it thus, “PROF…Thanks for everything…Thanks for the hours we spent together thinking about Ghana Football…Am shattered, RIP.”

Ghana League Clubs Association (GHALCA) in their tribute stated, “We are shattered by the news of the passing of one of the outstanding football administrators in Ghana, Jones Alhassan Abu.

“He was a luminary in the country’s game and contributed immensely to the growth of Ghana football. May Allah grant him Jannatul-Firdaus.”

The Black Stars management committee member went under the weather last Friday and was immediately hospitalised as his condition deteriorated, but could not survive after spending just three days in hospital.