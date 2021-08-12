Thrills At Tehillah Experience 2021

Ohemaa Mercy

It was a true spirit-filled encounter at the Calvary Temple of International Central Gospel Church (ICGC) on Spintex Road in Accra last Sunday when Gospel stars lifted up worship at the gospel event dubbed, ‘Tehillah Experience Concert.’

This year’s event brought together gospel music stakeholders, music fans and ministers of the gospel on one platform to worship and thank God for the blessings and favours bestowed on Ghanaians since the beginning of the year.

‘Tehillah Experience Concert’ is an interdenominational gospel concert held annually to promote the teachings of Christ through worship and song ministrations.

The much hyped event themed ‘Beyond The Veil’, witnessed performances from acts such Ceccy Twum, Francis Amo, Uncle Ato, Phil Thompson, Michael Stuckey, MOGmusic and a host of others.

Their stage performances got music fans which included some music stakeholders, celebrities, politicians among others, dancing and singing.

Music fans were moved by amazing performances from all the artistes on the bill, whose act brought excitement into the show.

Blessed with singing skills, Ohemaa Mercy, who also performed at the event as the headline artiste, thrilled music fans with tunes that got them dancing all the way through.

The performance of Ohemaa Mercy delighted music fans. She demonstrated her stage craft; singing and dancing skills, which left no doubt in anyone’s mind that she is truly a force to reckon with.

In a packed auditorium, a section of music fans were spotted singing and dancing as the performing artistes took to the stage, one after the other.

Ceccy Twum’s performance on the night was without doubt very exciting. She also gave her fans a feel of good Ghanaian gospel music.

MOGmusic and Francis Amo were equally on top of their game and as usual, they thrilled the fans with their hit songs; leaving them craving for more.

Uncle Ato, Phil Thompson and Michael Stuckey during their stage performances took fans to the highest level as they performed most of their hit songs.

This year’s experience has been one of her most impactful ministrations amongst others. Incontestably, nothing can break a prayerful woman down and Ohemaa Mercy has proven a glaring attestation.

Tehillah Experience started in 2015 and it has been an avenue for believers to worship God in an extraordinary way.

By George Clifford Owusu