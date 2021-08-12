All Set For Touching God’s Heart Summit

The Stirring 2021

Denzel Agyeman-Prempeh, gospel artiste, pastor and leader of Heart Beat Music-Worldwide (HBM), will on August 14 and 15 host his annual gospel event dubbed, ‘Touching God’s Heart’, in Accra.

Organised by the Heartbeat Ministry, the two-day programme is themed, ‘The Stirring’. The theme for this year’s edition revealed the great desire to bring a moment of refreshing to the lives of worshippers amid their difficult moments and the after-effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Speaking to the media, Rev. Prempeh revealed that this year’s event would feature Dunsin Oyekan from Nigeria, the reigning VGMA Artiste of the Year, Diana Hamilton, and MOGmusic.

“What makes this years’ service unique is that it will be preceded by the Heartbeat Summit on Saturday, August 14. This summit is the first of its kind to be hosted by Rev. Denzel Prempeh and the Heartbeat Ministry. This summit began as sessions on social media during the height of the pandemic where many nations went into lockdown. The summit will be in two sessions,” he disclosed.

He added that the first session is the prayer box where facilitators will lead the nation into prayer. Ministers leading the prayer box session on Saturday include Min. Bimbo Mesele, Rev. Martinson Sarfo, Ps. Edwin Dadson, Ps. Nii Sorse Tackie-Yarboi and Prophet Eden Julius-Cudjoe.

Open conversations is the second session of the Heartbeat Summit which will be facilitated by Rev. Agyeman Prempeh Snr, Rev. Stanley Mensah, Dr. Frank Ofosu-Appiah, Rev. Eric Xexemeku, Rev. Elvis Agyemang, and Rev. Agyeman Prempeh Jnr.

The summit starts at 8am and ends at 4pm on Saturday, August 14 whereas the service starts at 5pm on Sunday, August 15. The summit is a free event, however, attendance requires registration on: http://revdenz.com/heartbeatsummit.

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke