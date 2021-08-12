Kay Century Releases Two New Singles

Kay Century

Fast-rising afrobeats artiste cum songwriter, Kay Century, has dropped two new motivational singles titled ‘Woow’ and ‘Bogyam’ featuring Berg and P4Prince.

The two well-curated masterpieces with exciting vibes were produced by Murder Biom and KD de Beat boss. The song highlights the journey in his early music career, saying that he has always been on the move to break barriers and make it big in the industry.

While displaying his vocal prowess, Kay Century drops some exceptional vocals on these tunes and looks like a very good music prospect for the future.

The budding artiste said he wants to shine the light on the various hustles faced by numerous musicians trying to make a name for themselves.

“My songs seek to highlight some of the challenges young artistes go through before becoming mainstream artistes in the country. Even though am not a mainstream artiste now, I want to tell my fellow upcoming musicians on the challenges they will face before they gain popularity,” Kay Century stated.

‘Woow’ and ‘Bogyam’ singles accompanied with some heart-warming lyrics tell the story on streets with lots of underground musicians struggling to be heard despite being on the move for stardom. “The songs will motivate my colleague musicians to thrive for excellence,” he said.

Kay Century was nominated for the Best Songwriter of the Year at the 2021 Kwahu Music Awards and also adjudged the Artiste of the Year at Eastern Tertiary Excellence Awards.

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke