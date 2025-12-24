Abu Trica Makes First Court Appearance Over $8m Romance ‘Scam’

Ghanaian National, Frederick Kumi, alias Emmanuel Kojo Baah Obeng, popularly known as Abu Trica, made his first appearance before a Ghanaian court yesterday, December 23, 2025, as part of processes to extradite him to the United States (US) for allegedly defrauding elderly Americans for up to $8 million.

The suspect who has already been indicted by a grand jury in the US appeared before the Gbese District Court in Accra, under heavy security as he was denied bail pending the extradition proceeding.

Abu Trica, 31, appeared before the court with two other suspects charged with conspiracy, and were all remanded into custody to reappear on January 13, 2026 for continuation.

He was arrested on December 11, 2025, in a joint operation carried out by a team of Ghanaian and US security agencies.

The arrest was made possible through the collaboration between the US Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Ohio and Ghana’s security agencies such as Attorney General’s Office, Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO), and Ghana Police Service.

Abu Trica has been charged with conspiracy to commit wire fraud, money laundering conspiracy, and a forfeiture specification, and faces up to 20 years in prison, according to the US Attorney’s Office, Northern District of Ohio.

According to recently unsealed indictment, Kumi is accused of using Artificial Intelligence (AI) software to assume false identities and form close personal relationships with victims, through social media and online dating platforms, and gain their trust before extorting them of their money and valuables.

The indictment indicated that the victims were often elderly and engaged in romantic but physically distant relationships with perpetrators.

The perpetrators, built trust through frequent, intimate conversations by phone, email, and messaging platforms.

They then requested money or valuables under false pretenses, such as urgent medical needs, travel expenses, or investment opportunities.

Relying on these misrepresentations, victims were persuaded to send funds or valuables, which were then directed to co-conspirators posing as third parties.

The indictment also alleges that after the victims transferred funds, Abu Trica worked with a network of co-conspirators to distribute the money from Ohio and across the United States to associates in Ghana and other locations.

Abu Trica flaunted luxury items including cash and luxury cars on his social media pages with over 100,000 followers.

