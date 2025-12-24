NPP Sets Up Committee To Review CRC Report

Henry Nana Boakye

The New Patriotic Party (NPP), has constituted a joint committee to study the final proposals submitted by the Constitution Review Committee (CRC) to President John Dramani Mahama and advise the party’s National Council.

The party’s National Organiser, Henry Nana Boakye, also known as Nana B who announced this in a Facebook post on Tuesday, said all members of the party should be cautious with their commentary on the CRC as the party awaits the outcome of it’s joint commitee’ s report.

The Constitution Review Committee, on Monday, December 22 presented its final report to President John Dramani Mahama as part of ongoing constitutional Reform process.

The committee, chaired by Professor H. Kwasi Prempeh, Executive Director of the Ghana Centre for Democratic Development (CDD), was tasked with reviewing the 1992 Constitution and propose reforms to help strengthen Ghana’s democratic governance.

“Following the submission of the CRC’s final proposals to the President, the General Secretary of the Party has now directed the joint committee to carefully study the proposals and advise the National Council of the Party accordingly”. Parts of the statement read.

According to him, Members of the committee are led by the Ranking Member on Parliament’s Constitutional and Legal Affairs Committee, Kwame Anyimadu-Antwi, and the Chairman of the NPP’s Constitutional and Legal Committee, Frank Davies.

Other Members of the committee include Member of Parliament for Gushegu, Hassan Tampuli, former Member of Parliament for Akuapem South, O.B. Amoah, Member of Parliament for Manhyia South, Nana Agyei Baffour Awuah.

The rest are Member of Parliament for Ofoase Ayirebi, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, Director of Legal Affairs of the NPP, Gary Nimako Marfo, Member of Parliament for Tachiman South, Martin Adjei-Mensah Korsah, Member of Parliament for Walewale, Dr. Mahama Tiah Abdul-Kabiru, Former Minister of Information, Fati Abubakar, and a private legal practitioner Hanifa Adjoa Yahaya.

“The position of the Party on the final proposals submitted yesterday will soon be made public,” he added.

By Ebenezer K. Amponsah