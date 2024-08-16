Abuakwa North Farmers Get Inputs

In a move aimed at enhancing agricultural productivity and achieving food security, the Abuakwa North Municipal Assembly in the Eastern Region, in collaboration with the Ministry of Food and Agriculture, has distributed farm inputs to 137 local farmers.

The initiative, part of the government’s flagship Planting for Food and Jobs program, seeks to increase food production, generate employment, and reduce reliance on imported food.

The farmers, selected based on their dedication to farming and need for additional resources, received 100kg of NPK fertilizer and 5kg of maize seeds.

The inputs are expected to significantly enhance their productivity and livelihoods.

Alhaji Umar Babs Bondinga, Municipal Chief Executive of Abuakwa North, at the presentation encouraged the farmers to maximize the opportunity, emphasizing the government’s ongoing commitment to supporting the agricultural sector.

The initiative is part of a broader strategy under the Planting for Food and Jobs program, which includes access to extension services, improved seeds, and subsidized farm machinery.

The impact of these efforts is already evident in the municipality, with noticeable increases in agricultural production and a reduction in food imports.

-BY Daniel Bampoe