Protozoa Fulfills Promise To Ateibu Community

In a heartwarming display of commitment to community development, Frank Asiedu Bekoe aka Protozoa, the New Patriotic Party, NPP Parliamentary Candidate for Suhum Constituency, has delivered on his promise to the Ateibu Community.

On Thursday, August 15, 2024, Protozoa presented 100 bags of cement and trips of sand to the community for the pavement of their ongoing durbar grounds.

This donation is a fulfillment of his pledge made during his community focus campaign to support the community development initiatives.

During the presentation, Protozoa urged the community to utilize the donated materials for their intended purpose, demonstrating his dedication to the community’s growth.

The Chief and Elders of Ateibu expressed their heartfelt gratitude to Protozoa for his kind gesture, acknowledging his unwavering commitment to Suhum Constituency’s development.

In a show of appreciation, the community pledged their unflinching support to Frank Asiedu Bekoe and Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia in the forthcoming December elections.

This act of kindness has not only earned Protozoa the admiration of the Ateibu Community but has also reinforced his reputation as a leader who keeps his promise.

As the election season heats up, Protozoa’s dedication to community development is likely to resonate with voters, making him a strong contender for the Suhum Constituency.

-BY Daniel Bampoe