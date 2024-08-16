Mahama Draws Dagger Into 24-Hour Economy

John Mahama

Former President John Dramani Mahama has clarified the National Democratic Congress (NDC) 24-hour economy policy, stating that it will be voluntary for businesses to operate around the clock.

The latest explanation has further created additional layer in the confused policy that NDC leaders have failed to table one voice on the party’s main anchor programme.

Mr Mahama said this while speaking at the launch of the NDC’s Youth Manifesto, where he addressed concerns and misconceptions surrounding the policy.

According to him, the 24-hour economy is not a mandatory requirement, but rather an opportunity for businesses to choose to operate for 24 hours if they deem it beneficial.

He lamented that the approach aims to boost economic activity, create jobs, and increase productivity, while also respecting the autonomy of businesses and their employees.

“The 24-hour economy is not a one-size-fits-all policy. We recognize that different businesses have different needs and capacities. Our goal is to create an enabling environment that allows businesses to thrive and grow,” Mahama explained.

By making the policy voluntary, the NDC aims to alleviate concerns about worker fatigue, increased costs, and potential disruptions to social and family life.

The former President Mahama assured that the party will provide support and resources to businesses that choose to adopt the 24-hour economy model, while also ensuring that workers’ rights are protected.

His clarification has sparked a debate within the party, with some members calling for further details on the policy’s implementation.

BY Daniel Bampoe