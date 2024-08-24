Aburihene Calls For Peaceful Elections

As Ghana prepares for its upcoming elections, traditional leaders are weighing in on the importance of a peaceful process, Otobuor Gyan Kwasi II, the Aburihene and Adontenhene of the Akuapem Traditional Area, recently emphasized the need for a tranquil election period, urging President Nana Akufo-Addo to leave a legacy of peaceful elections as he concludes his term.

According to him, “We must ensure that the peace we have is not disrupted. It is crucial for all parties involved, including the Electoral Commission, to do the right thing”.

Otobuor Gyan Kwasi II stated during the installation of Nana Kwabena Ansah I as the new Chief of Nsawam in Aburi on Friday.

This call to action comes after a history of electoral tensions in Ghana. In 2012, the country experienced a disputed presidential election, which was eventually resolved by the Supreme Court.

In 2016, the election process was largely peaceful, but concerns about electoral irregularities remained.

Otobuor Gyan Kwasi II’s appeal to the Electoral Commissioner to uphold fairness and transparency is particularly noteworthy.

“Avoid the insults. Talk straight on your policies,” he urged political party leaders, emphasizing the need for issue-based campaigns.

The Aburihene’s message to the youth was equally significant. “Think about the future of Ghana. Let us vote for the right people to ensure the continued peace and development of our nation,” he advised, encouraging them to resist the temptation of selling their votes.

In the words of Nana Otobuor Gyan Kwasi, “Today, Nsawam has taken over its glory. We are all one under one umbrella.” As the nation moves forward, his call for peaceful elections, unity, and responsible leadership resonates strongly, setting a hopeful tone for the future.

-BY Daniel Bampoe