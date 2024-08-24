Presidential Pitch Season 5 Takes Off

The National Entrepreneurship and Innovation Programme (NEIP) has launched the fifth season of the Presidential Pitch, a flagship initiative aimed at empowering young entrepreneurs in Ghana.

The event, held at the Movenpick Hotel on August 23, 2024, brought together stakeholders from various sectors to support the growth of innovative start-ups.

According to Kofi Ofosu Nkansah, CEO of NEIP, “The Presidential Pitch has become a catalyst for youth entrepreneurship in Ghana, with a focus on innovation, feasibility, scalability, employability, and sustainability. Since its inception in 2017, we have supported over 250,000 beneficiaries, providing business development support, starter packs, and funding, resulting in the creation of approximately 100,000 jobs.”

This year’s finalists, selected through a competitive process, showcased their business ideas across various sectors, including fintech, manufacturing, and agribusiness.

The event was graced by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, who has been a strong advocate for youth entrepreneurship.

In a heartfelt tribute, President Akufo-Addo renamed the overall prize for the Presidential Pitch in honor of the late Dr. John Kumah, the founding CEO of the program.

“Dr. Kumah’s legacy continues to inspire and motivate a new generation of entrepreneurs, and his impact on the program is still felt,” said President Akufo-Addo.

The newly renamed Dr. John A. Kumah Prize for Entrepreneurship and Innovation was awarded to Naamgwinaa Samuel, who impressed the judges with his innovative Smart Switches.

Kofi Ofosu Nkansah emphasized the importance of supporting young entrepreneurs, stating, “We are committed to creating a conducive ecosystem for entrepreneurship to thrive in Ghana. Our partnerships with organizations like the World Bank, MasterCard Foundation, UNDP, and USAID have enhanced our impact, and we will continue to support innovative ideas that have the potential to transform lives and communities.”

-BY Daniel Bampoe