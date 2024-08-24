Woman Gets 18months For Stabbing Tailor With Broken Bottle

A shocking incident has left the Adenta community reeling, as a 25-year-old mother, Ayisha Attoman, was sentenced to 18 months in prison for stabbing a tailor, Tetteh Adzidoboh, in the neck with a broken bottle.

Eyewitnesses describe the scene as chaotic, with Attoman allegedly attacking Adzidoboh after he beat her one-and-a-half-year-old son while they were playing.

Witnesses intervened, but Attoman’s anger boiled over, leading to the violent confrontation.

The court’s decision to sentence Attoman to 18 months in prison has raised questions about the support systems in place for vulnerable individuals.

While Attoman’s actions were undoubtedly wrong, her plea of guilty and the court’s recognition of her as a first-time offender suggest a complex situation.

“This is a cry for help,” said a community member, who wished to remain anonymous. “Ayisha is a desperate mother who felt she had no other option. We need to ask ourselves what drove her to this point.”

The incident has sparked concerns about the need for increased support for struggling families and individuals in the community.

BY Daniel Bampoe