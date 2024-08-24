NDC Unveils Manifesto For 2024 Elections

The Opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has launched its manifesto for the 2024 elections, outlining a comprehensive plan to revitalize Ghana’s economy, improve livelihoods, and address the country’s pressing challenges.

Speaking at the launch, former President John Mahama, the party’s flagbearer, emphasized the need for a new direction, citing the current government’s failure to deliver on its promises.

He pledged to restore the economy, create jobs, and ensure inclusive growth.

The cut-and-paste NDC manifesto focuses on key areas, including economic transformation, education, healthcare, infrastructure development, and social protection. It promises to:

1. Establish a $10 billion infrastructure investment fund to complete abandoned projects and develop critical sectors.

2. Implement a 24-hour economy strategy to maximize productivity and efficiency.

3. Revive the manufacturing sector, including the cocoa and textile industries.

4. Introduce a comprehensive pension scheme for commercial drivers.

5. Establish a FinTech Growth Fund to support local tech startups.

6. Promote sustainable agriculture practices and enhance food security.

7. Strengthen social protection policies, including the National Health Insurance Scheme.

8. Decentralize governance and empower local authorities.

The NDC also pledged to address corruption, promote transparency, and ensure accountability in government. The party promises to establish an Independent Value for Money office to scrutinize government procurements and contracts.

-BY Daniel Bampoe