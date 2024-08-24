Mahama Makes U-Turn On Car Assembly Plants

In a shocking display of hypocrisy, former President John Dramani Mahama has made a stunning reversal on his stance on car assembly plants in Ghana.

During the launch of the National Democratic Congress’ (NDC) manifesto in Winneba on Saturday, former President John Mahama promised that budgeted government vehicles be bought from assembled automobile companies in Ghana.

However, this pledge contradicts his previous statements in 2020, where he vehemently opposed to the establishment of car assembly plants, claiming they threatened the local automotive industry.

John Mahama’s about-face has raised eyebrows, with many questioning his sincerity.

In 2020, he criticized the Akufo-Addo administration’s efforts to establish car assembly plants, citing concerns about job losses in the local industry.

However, now that he’s seeking to return to power, John Mahama is promising to support the very same initiative he once condemned.

This flip-flop has sparked outrage, with many accusing the NDC flagbearer of hypocrisy.

His previous statement claimed that the establishment of car assembly plants would lead to job losses, yet now he’s promising to support the industry.

BY Daniel Bampoe