Mahama Slams Akufo-Addo’s Govt

In a scathing attack, former President John Dramani Mahama has lambasted the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) and President Nana Akufo-Addo’s administration, sparking a political firestorm in the West African nation.

Speaking at the National Democratic Congress’ (NDC) manifesto launch, Mahama described Akufo-Addo as “the President Ghana never got,” citing the NPP’s alleged mismanagement, corruption, and impunity.

“A vote for the NPP will be an expression of satisfaction with the impunity of the last eight years. A vote for NPP is a vote for a third term of Nana Akufo-Addo,” Mahama warned, as he unveiled the NDC’s 2024 platform.

Mahama emphasized that the December elections are crucial, saying, “We cannot continue on this path. Lessons must be learnt from the experience of this last almost eight years.”

He criticized the NPP’s governance, saying they have “decimated Ghana’s democracy beyond recognition,” destroyed livelihoods and families, and pushed millions into poverty.

“We need a change, and we need it now. Let us rise and reset our nation. Let us take back our country,” Mahama lamented

-BY Daniel Bampoe