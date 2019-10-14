Academic City College Holds Matriculation

The matriculants in a group photograph after the ceremony

The Academic City College, a premier higher learning Institution, has held a matriculation ceremony for its class of 2023.

In all, there were 48 new students who matriculated on the day and they are the second batch of students.

They are to offer courses ranging from Bsc Computer Science, Bsc Computer Engineering, BA Journalism, BA Advertising & PR, Mechanical Engineering, Electronics & Communication Engineering, Business Administration, among others, on a full time basis.

The ceremony took place on Friday, October 11, 2019, on its campus located at Haatso, a suburb of Accra.

Speaking on the occasion, President of Academic City College, Prof. Fred McBagonluri, explained that the school’s campus has transformed and its classes and lab resources have been deployed.

BY Melvin Tarlue