Accept Our Felicitations

MUSLIMS, THE world over, are today observing Eid El Adha, the festival of sacrifice in commemoration of Abraham’s symbolic submission to the will of his Maker.

He was ready to sacrifice his son to appease his Maker but Ishmael was replaced by a ram by a divine power, which is what Muslims are commemorating today.

The sacrifice of ruminants on this day is preceded by the ascension to Mount Arafat in Minna, Saudi Arabia, by millions of pilgrims.

Ghanaian pilgrims, 3069, are part of this huge number of Muslims performing this year’s religious rites. This year’s ascension to Mount Arafat has auspiciously fallen on a Friday, another spiritually significant day in Islam; the rare coincidence has deservedly been savoured by members of the faith.

In his sermon or Khutba yesterday at the 37 Military Hospital Mosque in Accra, Lt. Col Imam Sanda (rtd), could not have dwelt on a more relevant and poignant subject. He drew the attention of Muslims to the essence of the Hajj which those who had the ability to embark upon did so.

We find the central point of the sermon which is about spiritual renewal and re-birthing relevant in our societies today. In times when all manner of iniquities are being perpetrated by mankind as though we have not been endowed with Holy Scriptures to guide us, the spirituality of the world has never been so compromised.

His call for spiritual renewal by mankind, which is what Muslims seek during the pilgrimage especially, when they ascended Mount Arafat yesterday, is significant and relevant.

The performance of the Hajj, when done in the prescribed manner as he said, leads to a rebirthing of the individual. The white robe which all pilgrims spot as they perform the rituals symbolises purity as the Imam stated.

When we have this number of Muslims or twice that performing the Hajj and returning with cleansed spirits, enhanced love for humanity and nature, what a great society we would have. Then those assigned the task of leading and serving their people would do so with the fear of God.

We continue to observe the hassle people go through to perform the Hajj, a situation which is replicated across the world, all because people want to go and perform the last requirement of Islam and be born again.

Those who return expectedly reborn but continue on their negative paths, as before, would have failed in their spiritual mission.

The spiritual session on Mount Arafat yesterday and the sacrifice of ruminants today represent the highpoints of the Hajj after which pilgrims will commence their homeward trips.

We wish to congratulate all pilgrims especially, Ghanaians, for their sacrifices monetarily and spiritually, including those at home for observing the rites of fasting yesterday and today’s sacrifice of ruminants.

As they observe the day, let those who are able to sacrifice livestock remember, as they are enjoined by the Islamic scripture, remember the have-nots by giving one third of the sacrifice to them.

As they celebrate the day, let them spare thoughts about society’s challenges and how much they too, in their small ways, can contribute towards a reversal of the negativities plaguing society. Barka da Sallah.