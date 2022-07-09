Ras Kuuku Challenges Joe Mettle

Ras Kuuku

Reggae dancehall artiste, Ras Kuuku, born Kojo Kurankye, has declared himself a better musician than popular gospel star Joe Mettle.

This follows recent pronouncement by Joe Mettle that he doesn’t know him.

The two artistes have not been getting along for some months now. It all started when Ras Kuuku publicly opposed Joe Mettle’s 2022 Vodafone Ghana Music Award (VGMA) Artiste of the Year nomination.

Joe Mettle while reacting to Ras Kuuku said he didn’t know him until his ‘missing award’ saga.

However, Kuuku is not happy with that response.

“Joe Mettle can attest to the fact that musically, I’m better than him. In terms of voice and style, I’m bigger than him. I can’t say Joe Mettle is better than me. How? Why,” he said on Onua FM.

“Do you know that people questioned his Artiste of the Year award? So when he was nominated again in the top category this year, I was like, if his work could earn him that nomination, then don’t we deserve to be there, as well? I just questioned the process, nothing more.

“He didn’t like my utterances, so he threw punches at me. I thought that was it. But he went for interviews and used my name to market his event,” he said.

“I was very shocked to hear him say he didn’t know me. He could have declined that question. But because he wanted to use my image to promote his event, he went that path, and we also gave him the hype.

“I can’t comprehend why he’ll say I’ve lost my awards. How can you say this? If he knows the location of the awards, he should help me locate them. I have always maintained that my awards have not gotten missing,” he added.