Access Bank Embarks On Youth Empowerment Drive

Pearl Nkrumah – ED for Retail and Digital Banking Access Bank addressing the participants

In their quest to empower Ghanaian youth to overcome the challenges facing Africa, Access Bank has partnered with Reset Global People and has held its “Fill The UPSA Auditorium” youth conference in Accra.

The event under the theme, “Income, Impact, Influence” aimed at providing a platform for networking, building global competencies, and critical skills that will help to transform the youths’ vision for a better future through innovative action.

It was attended by over 2000 youth who were mainly students in tertiary institutions.

Addressing the participants, Pearl Nkrumah, Executive Director for Retail and Digital Banking of Access Bank (Ghana) Plc said the youth forms a significant 25 percent of Africa’s population and need to be supported to make the desired impact in all sectors.

She acknowledged some challenges the youth faced and assured us that Access Bank is a dependable African Bank with the right products and programmes tailored for the youth.

“Since 2014, Access Bank has championed financial literacy and access through our Youth Banking. Our focus has been to deliver financial services to the youth especially those in tertiary institutions across the country whiles focusing on their specialized needs.

We have partnered with hall week celebrations and supported career fairs, internships, and sponsorships. Through these avenues Access Bank has impacted over 70,000 youth”, Ms. Nkrumah said.

She added that through Access Bank’s Youth Banking programmes, many graduates have been employed in the financial sector.

“Graduates have received full-time employment in the banking sector through our Solo Ambassador Initiative.

“Subscribing to our Youth Banking gives one access to our Solo Account, financial literacy, seminars, webinars, free digital banking, and opportunities to be youth ambassadors for the Access brand”, Ms. Nkrumah revealed.

Renowned international speakers who graced the event included Robert Burale, Transformational Speaker, Vusi Thembekwayo, Entrepreneur, Beatrice Mensah Tayui, CEO of Cybele Energy Inc., and Futurist Kwame A.A. Opoku, host of the event.

By Linda Tenyah -Ayettey