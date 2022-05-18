ActionAid Ghana Appoints John Nkaw as Country Director

John Nkwa

ActionAid Ghana has confirmed John Nkaw as their new Country Director for the Justice Federation.

Until his appointment, John Nkaw served as Head of Programmes, Campaigns and Innovation, and Interim Country Director.

He succeeds Sumaila Abdul-Rahman who resigned from office in August 2021.

A statement issued and signed by Nana Yaw Okyere-Aduachie, Board Chair, ActionAid Ghana said John Nkaw will lead the work of ActionAid Ghana by coordinating the work and strengthening its partnerships to ensure the greater positive impact of programme interventions on the lives and livelihoods of people living in poverty.

“As Interim Country Director, Mr. Nkaw was responsible for overseeing the overall management of the organisation from the operational and strategic perspectives. He coordinated programme planning, implementation, review/monitoring, and evaluation exercises and ensured that programme interventions are relevant to the aspirations of the poor for maximum positive impact on their lives and livelihoods,” the statement said.

The statement indicated that Mr. Nkaw was selected through a rigorous and highly competitive process.

Before joining ActionAid Ghana, John Nkaw had worked with Oxfam Ghana, SEND Foundation of West Africa (Now SEND Ghana), USAID Partnership for Education: Evaluating Systems, and the Ghana Aid Effectiveness Forum (AEF).