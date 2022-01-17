Access Bank Ends 1st Edition Of Business Startup Challenge

Head of Retail Banking for Access Bank, Yvonne Antonio presenting first prize award

Head of Retail Banking for Access Bank, Yvonne Antonio presenting first prize award

ACCESS BANK (Ghana) Plc has ended the first edition of its Business Startup Challenge, with top three finalists receiving GH¢30,000 cash and GH¢20,000 worth of business insurance cover each from the bank.

Other prizes include GH¢30,000 consulting package each from Platinum Africa Solutions, six months gold subscription each from OZE, free websites for first five finalists and two-month silver subscription for all remaining seven finalists also from OZE.

Through its ‘W’ initiative and in partnership with Platinum Africa Solutions, Access Bank launched the five-week challenge aimed at supporting young Ghanaian startup businesses with creative ideas, an opportunity to showcase their ingenuity through their business proposals and rewarding the most innovative, feasible ideas.

Out of over 10,000 applicants, 30 young startups were shortlisted into the five-week challenge. Participants went through a boot camp session where they were engaged in business workshops and advisory services to equip them to remain relevantand above the competition.

Managing Director of Access Bank, Olumide Olatunji, explaining the rationale behind the Business Startup Challenge, stated “Knowing very well that funding, inadequate planning and management skills are among the top challenges startups face, we chose to reward participants who excelled to the final 30 to go through some of these vital processes through a boot camp session where they were engaged in business workshops and advisory services to equip them, to remain relevant and above the competition.”

Mr. Olatunji reinforced the bank’s commitment to SMEs and encouraged the winners to digitise their businesses to remain relevant in this era of digitalization.

“Though the challenge has officially ended, you can always reach out to us for all your SME and banking needs. Access Bank has dedicated branches and a portal on its website, as ready resource centers, where customers can walk in or log on for business support. I also want to encourage you to digitise your business; its one sure way to excel in this era of digitalisation,” he advised.

The ultimate winners of the Business Startup Challenge were Zenobia Asmah, CEO of Zenags Organics; Amina Mumuni, CEO Amishea Company Ltd; and Sherifatu Yakubu, CEO Dawa Plus for the first, second and third positions respectively.