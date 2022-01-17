IGP Lifts Spirits Of Accident Victims

At the bereaved family’s residence



The Police Administration is probing the circumstances under which a police officer driving a private Toyota Vitz taxi was involved in an accident at the Atico-Kaneshie Junction in Accra, which claimed a life and caused injuries to others last Thursday.

Even before the commencement of the probe, the IGP/Dr. George Akuffo Dampare led a delegation of senior police officers to the residence of the victim and the affected persons who are on admission in hospital.

The police also followed up with a statement on the subject just so the affected families will be informed first in conformity with international best practice.

The IGP-led delegation to the victims and affected persons was made of Director –General, Welfare, DCOP/Mrs. Habiba Twumasi Sarpong; Director-General, Public Affairs Directorate, ACP/Mr. Kwesi Ofori and the Deputy Accra Regional Commander, DCOP/Mr. Afriyie Sakyi and other senior officers.

It was a long trip which took them to the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital, where the accident victim Kofi Mensah is on admission. The IGP interacted with the doctor, nurses and the family of the victim and assured them that the police will bear the cost of the treatment.

The next port of call for the delegation was Mataheko where the second victim John Mensah Sarbah lives. The Police Administration made available to him a vehicle which would convey him to hospital and back to the house until he is fully recovered.

At Mataheko Asoredanho, the delegation expressed condolences to the family of the late Dora Owusua, the lady who lost her life in the accident. The team assured the family of the Police Administration’s support towards the burial of the deceased.

Also visited was G/Cpl Mahmood Abdulai, the cop who was at the wheels of the vehicle involved in the accident. He too was assured of the relevant medical care towards his full recovery.

The excited victims and their families expressed gratitude to the IGP and the Ghana Police Service “for their show of love and support for them.”

The Police Officer G/Cpl Mahmood Abdulai of the RDF, Accra Region, while driving a Toyota taxi towards Accra from the Mallam direction failed to exercise due care and attention upon reaching a section of the Dr. K.A. Busia Highway opposite Atico Junction.

The car veered off the road onto the adjoining pavement, knocking down three persons, John Mensah Sarbah, Dora Owusua and a yet-to-be-identified male adult who were standing on the pavement. The three persons were rushed to the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital for attention, with Dora Owusua dying while being treated, according to a police statement.

By A.R. Gomda