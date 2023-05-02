Accident Kills Two At Elubo

The accident scene

Two persons died on the spot in an accident that occurred on Saturday at Anwiafutu Junction on the Takoradi -Elubo highway in the Western Region.

The accident which involved an articulator and cargo trucks saw three other persons sustaining life-threatening injuries.

According to eye witnesses, the articulator truck, loaded with bales of used clothes was heading towards Elubo from Takoradi while the empty cargo truck was moving in the opposite direction.

They indicated that upon reaching Anwiafutu junction, one of the tyres of the articulator truck got burst resulting in the driver losing control and crashing into the cargo truck.

According to eyewitnesses, the driver of the cargo truck and his mate believed to be Ivorian nationals, lost their lives on the spot.

The accident temporarily affected traffic movement for motorists moving towards Ivory Coast from Takoradi and those heading to Takoradi and beyond.

Personnel from the Motor Transport Traffic Department (MTTD) of the Ghana Police Service later rushed to the scene to ensure free flow of traffic.

From Emmanuel Opoku, Takoradi