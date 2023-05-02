Mahama Joins Otumfuo To Mark Akwasidae

Former President Mahana paying homage to Otumfuo

FORMER PRESIDENT John Mahama, on Sunday, joined the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, to mark the Akwasidae festival at the Manhyia Palace in Kumasi.

The much-talked-about traditional programme also coincided with the Asantehene’s 24 years anniversary on the sacred Golden Stool of the Asante Kingdom.

The former Ghana leader was accompanied to the programme by former Chief of Staff, Julius Debrah, former Ashanti Regional Minister, Samuel Sarpong and others.

The ruling government, the New Patriotic Party (NPP), was also represented at the event by the Ashanti Regional Minister, Simon Osei Mensah and other party gurus.

The NPP contingent also included Sam Pyne, the Kumasi Mayor, Richard Adjei Mensah Ofori-Atta, the Manhyia South Constituency NPP Chairman and several others.

Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, who was clad with beautiful ‘Kente’ cloth and gold ornaments to match, arrived at the durbar grounds in a palanquin, amid wild cheers from the crowd.

The Asantehene, later on, sat in state, surrounded by his elders and palace servants, as some selected dignitaries, including Mr. Mahama, paid homage to him in turns.

The event was climaxed with Otumfuo moving round the durbar grounds in a palanquin and majestically dancing to melodious traditional tunes being played in the background.

FROM I.F. Joe Awuah Jnr., Kumasi