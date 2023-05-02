Freddie Blay Attends ‘5th Dimension’ Album Launch

Stonebwoy and Freddie Blay

Former New Patriotic Party (NPP) National Chairman, Freddie Blay attended Stonebwoy’s highly anticipated fifth album launch titled, ‘5th Dimension’ via Def Jam recordings.

The album, which was launched on Friday, April 28, 2023, at the Polo Beach Club, also saw in attendance other notable names including Olympic champion and Jamaican athlete Asafa Powell, actor Adjetey Annan, D-Black, Bulldog, KOD and other government officials from the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture and the Ghana Tourism Association.

Mr. Blay, who was seen in a friendly conversation with the beloved artiste after his performance, eulogised him for the level of hard work and dynamic style which is admired by many across the world.

Stonebwoy on the night performed songs off his 17-track album, which features both local and international artistes such as British rapper Stormzy, Grammy award winner and African singer Angelique Kidjo, Nigerian Afrobeats singer Davido, South African DJ Maphorisa, and Jamaican reggae rapper Shaggy, among others.

The album tracklist are ‘Life & Money’, ‘Far Away’, ‘More of You’, ‘Ava Wum Lo’, ‘Therapy’, ‘Forget’, ‘Secret Lover’, ‘Run AM’, ‘Into The Future’, ‘In Control’ featuring Jaz Karis.

The rest are ‘Activate’, ‘My Sound’,‘Apotheke’, ‘African System’, ‘Where is the Love’, ‘Non-Stop’ and ‘Manodzi’.

Ahead of Stonebwoy’s performance, over a thousand Bhim natives flooded the Polo Beach Club in their printed 5th Dimension album T-shirts.

According to them, Stonebwoy is the only promising artiste to win the Grammy award.

By Prince Fiifi Yorke