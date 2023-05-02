All Set For VGMA

Piesie Esther

This year’s edition of the annual Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA) is scheduled to take place this Saturday, May 6, 2023 at the Grand Arena of the Accra International Conference Centre (AICC).

It is being organised by Charterhouse to reward deserving artistes for their hard work, dedication and contribution to Ghana’s music industry.

This year’s edition marks the 24th edition of the event which has over the years celebrated hardworking players in the music industry.

The event is expected to be attended by a large number of music stakeholders, music fans, artiste managers, journalists, among others.

It will witness live stage performances from the likes of Black Sherif, Sarkodie, Piesie Esther and a host of others. They will rock the stage alongside some of the nominees.

The prestigious and topmost award of the night, ‘Artiste of the Year,’ would see the likes of Stonebwoy, Sarkodie, KiDi, Black Sherif, Camidoh, Piesie Esther, Joe Mettle, and King Promise vie for the accolade.

The 24th edition of the VGMA has been preceded by the “Xperience” concert in Ho, which witnessed some thrilling performances by Medikal, Chief One, and Wendy Shay, among others.

Tickets for the biggest night in Ghana’s music are going for GH₵500 and can be purchased at Nallem Clothing, Accra Mall, or Charterhouse Office in Accra.

By George Clifford Owusu