Accident Kills Uber Driver

An Uber driver who plies his services in the Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolis was killed when his vehicle was involved in an accident.

The accident occurred at Fijai, near Sekondi, early Friday morning at about 2am.

The driver was entering the main road at Fijai from the Champion Oil Fuel Station when suddenly a Ford truck from Kojokrom direction rammed into his car killing him on the spot.

According to sources, the lifeless body of the Uber driver was stucked in the mangled car.

The sources noted that with the assistance of the personnel from the Ghana National Fire Service, the body was removed and deposited at Effia Nkwanta government hospital morgue pending autopsy.

The Ford truck was towed from the accident scene and the suspect driver arrested and placed in police custody .

Eye witnesses accounts had it that the Uber driver, identified as Michael Buabeng, was driving in his lane when the Ford driver crashed into the Uber car and dragged it few metres along.

The Uber driver, 27, died on the spot.

“Michael was in his lane but it seems the truck driver was sleeping when he was driving and veered towards the lane of the Uber driver and crashed the car”, an eye witness narrated.

He said the car got mangled and Michael was stuck in it so personel of the Fire Service were called and took them about two hours to get Michael out of the car.

He added “You could see blood on the road. In fact it was the fault of the truck driver”.

DAILY GUIDE gathered that the deceased completed Secondary School and could not further his education so he ventured into teaching and other jobs to support himself.

The mother of the deceased Uber driver told Takoradi- based Skyy Power FM “I came from Accra this morning and I wanted to call him to come and pick me, but I decided not to disturb him”.

“I went home with a taxi cab and few minutes later someone came running to me and said my son is dead”, she added.

From Emmanuel Opoku, Takoradi